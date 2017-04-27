BUXTON SPRING FAIR 2017: What’s on when and where

Whether you want to see Buxton Rugby Club in action or watch the Chapel Morris Men shaking their bells, have a go at a three-legged race or taste the culinary delights from Derbyshire or around the world, there will be something for everyone at the Buxton Spring Fair.

Now in its fifth year, the fair returns on Bank Holiday Monday and is expected to be better than ever, bringing together all parts of the town to create one long ‘street’ from the High Street in Higher Buxton down to Spring Gardens and the Pavilion Gardens.