Buxton shop owner’s new eco shop

An entrepreneur is investing in an eco-lifestyle retail store in Buxton thanks to a £20,000 start-up loan.

Susan Wright has opened Eco Republic at The Cavendish Arcade in Buxton which sells a wide range of eco-friendly gifts and homeware made from recycled and sustainable materials, the majority of which is Fair Trade and sourced from around the globe.

After more than 25 years in retail, Susan was helped with a loan from Business Finance Solutions (BFS) to fund a new look for the store, bringing it up to date with a modern, contemporary feel.

Susan said: “This is the only store in Buxton dedicated to shopping ‘responsibly’ and is proof that green living can be both stylish and beautiful.

“Thanks to the Start Up Loan and support from the BFS team, I’ve been able to create my own concept store that brings something very different to the area.

“Buxton is home to a very active artistic, arts and crafts community who appreciate and support an eco-lifestyle.” BFS will see £15m allocated to new start-ups across the North West over a two-year period, creating around 3,000 new businesses and over 5,000 new jobs.

Alex Mearns, Loan Manager at BFS which is part of the The Growth Company, said: “Susan typifies a real trend that we are seeing with start ups at the moment as more and more people access the financial and practical support that is out there to enable them to become their own boss.

“The authenticity and diversity of her business model, coupled with the finance and practical support we have provided has put her in a great position to build and grow Eco Republic over many years to come.”