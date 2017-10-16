Buxton's Tuesday market cancelled because of high winds

Buxton's Tuesday market has been cancelled because of high winds.

With ex-hurricane Ophelia battering parts of the UK, high winds are being forecast for Tuesday morning.

Commenting on Facebook, the town's market manager said: "Buxton market will be closed tomorrow October 17.

"This is due to the high winds forecast for the morning.

"Our consideration is for the safety of our customers, traders and staff.

"Thank you for your understanding."