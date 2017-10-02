Buxton’s Serpentine Community Farm £1.5k lottery grant

Serpentine Community Farm reflect on the year of being a ‘big winner’ after a grant from the Postcode Lottery has improved facilities for volunteers.

Over the last three years, hundreds of volunteers have helped transform the modest urban farm in Serpentine Walks into a resource for local people to develop horticultural skills, growing food intensively but sustainably.

In January 2017 the Farm secured a grant from the Postcode Local Trust to improve facilities for volunteers with special needs.

Madeline Hall of Serpentine Community Farm said: “Thank you for playing the People’s Postcode Lottery. Our £1,500 award in 2017 made us feel big winners.

“The grant has made a great difference to many individuals and our local community. It is a gift that will keep on giving as our work at Serpentine Community Farm develops.”

Emma Mountain of Alderbrook Day Opportunities in Chinley said: “After careful planning and risk assessments it was clear that Serpentine Community Farm could offer a group of our service users the chance to be part of their local community, develop skills in horticulture, communication and team building as well as help and support the Farm develop.

“Tasks were looked at to engage different skill levels, development and new learning.

“Each task is a new experience for some of our service users and can offer much more than just gardening projects.”

The Serpentine Farm is a community growing space for vegetables and flowers in the centre of Buxton on a small site in the Serpentine Walks - opposite Pavilion Gardens.

It was set up by volunteers who wanted to learn new skills and how to grow things in Buxton’s cold climate.

The site is run by volunteers and opens to visitors on a Wednesday and Sunday between 11am and 3pm. On Sunday, October 15 will the farm’s annual Apple Day also between 11am and 3pm.