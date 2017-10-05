Buxton runners step out to raise £1,391 for cancer charity

Two friends who completed the Great North Run in memory of their dads who both died of cancer have raised a staggering £1,391.50 for The Christie charity.

Brenda Light and Sharon Tait, who both work at the rehabilitation department at Buxton’s Cavendish Hospital, took part in the half marathon last month with a target of raising a couple of hundred pounds.

Brenda, 53, said: “We can’t believe how much we raised, and we just wanted to say thank-you to everyone who got behind us.

“It was perfect conditions for the run and the crowd was amazing, cheering us all along, but I was so nervous I just wanted to finish.” Sharon completed the run in three hours and five minutes and Brenda crossed the finishing line in two hours and 41 minutes. Their run was not only to honour their dads, but also for Brenda’s mother-in-law, Barbara Latham, pictured, who is in remission from lung cancer and was treated at Christie Hospital in Manchester.