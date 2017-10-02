Buxton Rotarians back charity pudding drive

Buy a Christmas pudding and help people whose life is impacted by meningitis.
Buxton Rotary Club is supporting an appeal run by Cwmbran Rotarians in aid of the charity Meningitis Now. The Christmas puddings cost £10 each. Email: rotarypuds@gmail.com or phone 01298 26406. Post your order to Buxton Podiatry Practice, 1A The Savoy, Hall Bank, Buxton, SK17 6EW by October 28, with cheque payable to Rotary Club of Buxton. Puddings will be delivered to Buxton, Dove Holes, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Earl Sterndale by early December; arrangements will be made with those outside these areas to collect their orders in Buxton. A full list of ingredients (and instructions to pay by BACS if you wish) is available at www.buxtonrotaryishere.co.uk. Pudding allergens: contains egg, wheat, nuts, soya; may contain mustard; may also contain fragments of shell or kernel or small stones.
