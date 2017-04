Stuart Barker has set his sights on retirement after working as a Buxton optician for nearly 43 years.

He started in 1974 and worked in the former Devonshire Hospital, Cavendish Hospital and at 4 The Square.

He said: “When I started out it was as a favour to a consultant and only supposed to be a nine-month maternity contract, but I stayed for over 40 years.”

Mr Barker retires on April 27, after which patients’ records will be transferred to M. A. Stokers, on Grove Parade.