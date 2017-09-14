Buxton Opera House’s open audition for West Side Story

Buxton Opera House is holding open auditions for young performers aged between 16 and 29 to take part in West Side Story.

The theatre’s executive director, Paul Kerryson, who is fresh from his successful tour of the international hit musical Hairspray, has set his sights firmly on the Buxton community.

He said: “I am thrilled to be directing West Side Story at the famous Buxton Opera House.

“There is a lot of talent in the High Peak, and surrounding areas and this will be a brilliant experience for those who successfully audition. It could open doors for those wishing to make a career in the performing arts, but will also provide opportunities for those interested in other aspects of theatre making such as customer service and design.”

West Side Story, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, is based on the Shakespearean classic Romeo and Juliet and sees the street gangs of New York clash in this breath taking musical packed with hit songs and high energy dance.

All people attending the audition will be expected to confidently sing a song that shows off their vocal range, and then they may be asked to attend a dance audition with other people. Those that will be considered for leading roles may be asked to read a section of the script.

Register for auditions on the Buxton Opera House website by Monday, October 2. Auditions will be held on Thursday, October 5 (5-8pm) and Sunday October 8 (1-4pm). West Side Story will be at Buxton Opera House 21-25 February 2018.