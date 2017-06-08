Search

Buxton Museum & Art Gallery welcomes visitors back after major refurbishment

Curator Ros Westwood in the Buxton Museum and Art Gallery.

Buxton Museum and Art Gallery is back open for business after a nine-month, £1.5m makeover.

The doors reopened on Tuesday to welcome the first visitors, although work continues behind the scenes ahead of an official opening later this year.