Buxton Museum and Art Gallery to boost collections with £40,000 grant

Collections at Buxton Museum and Art Gallery are set to get a boost after an Art Fund grant of £40,000.

The money will be invested in the Terrace Road museum’s collection of paintings and artefacts relating to Derbyshire in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Staff at the museum will research and buy works that reflect developments in the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, tourist hotspots like Dovedale, Castleton, Wingfield Manor and Bolsover Castle.

Mike Ashworth, Derbyshire County Council’s strategic director of economy, transport and communities, said: “This is fantastic news for Derbyshire. Buxton Museum and Art Gallery will be in a position to enhance its collection, reflecting important developments over the history of Derbyshire, its people and how they lived their lives in this landscape.”

The museum’s Collections in the Landscape project, funded by a £869,100 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, is currently redeveloping the main gallery and building online access to its collections for people to use at home and out in the countryside on smartphones, tablets and other devices.

Wonders of the Peak – Pocket Wonder, can be used to create tours of the Peak District to discover more about the landscape. The website links what is on display at the museum with places of interest in the Peak.

Further funding has been secured from Arts Council England and the Wolfson Foundation, alongside £330,000 from the county council, to be used towards the programme.

A grand opening of the redeveloped museum is planned for later in the year.