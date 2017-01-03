Buxton Mountain Rescue Team pull injured walker to safety

The Buxton Mountain Rescue team pulled an injured walker to safety after she slipped and became injured.

The 28-year-old woman was descending towards Cumberland Brook in Wildboarclough when she slipped and sustained a lower leg injury which immobilised her.

16 team members attended the scene and transferred the woman to a mountain rescue stretcher before leaving her in the care of North West Ambulance Service.

The woman, from Grappenhall in Warrington, was transferred to Macclesfield Hospital for further treatment.