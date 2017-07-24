Buxton Mountain Rescue Team called out nearly 100 times last year

Have your say

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) was called out almost 100 times last year.

The team dealt with 96 incidents in 2016 compared with 83 in 2015, 79 in 2014 and 73 in 2013.

A BMRT spokesman said: "Mountain rescue teams will respond at anytime 365-days-a-year to assist anyone reported as being injured or in distress in a remote area.

"The service is always free at the point of need but has to be met entirety from charitable contributions.

"If you can help we would love to hear from you."

Visit www.buxtonmountainrescue.org.uk for more information about BMRT.