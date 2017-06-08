Buxton Mountain Rescue stretchers injured walker off mountain

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team rescued an injured walker from the southern end of Kinder Scout yesterday (June 7) at about 5.20 pm.

A twenty year-old woman had slipped on the descent from Swines Back and suffered an ankle injury.

She had bravely tried to walk on but the pain stopped her progressing more than a few metres.

Twenty-three members responded to the call, rendezvousing near Upper Booth in the Edale Valley and they climbed to the location with medical equipment and a stretcher.

Her injury was assessed by team casualty carers before being splinted ready for the carry back to the valley.

But the seriousness of the injury could not be determined so, erring on the side of caution, it was treated as a fracture and she was carried by rescue stretcher down Jacob’s Ladder and through to Lee House Farm.

There she was transferred into a team vehicle for the short drive to Upper Booth.

Owing to the unavailability of an ambulance at that time, private arrangements were made for family to convey her to hospital for further assessment.