Buxton mountain rescue stalwarts honoured for long service

Five Buxton Mountain Rescue Team stalwarts have been honoured for long service. Among those to receive awards was Andy Ashton, who completed 22 years’ service before retiring this year.

Mark Williams and Adrian Walker were honoured for 25 years’ service, while Dave Hannan and Roger Bennett are still volunteering after 40 years of responding to call-outs.

Roger said: “Being a team member is not just like joining a club or group with regular meeting times. Call-outs can come at any time and that state of anticipation and always being prepared gets into the blood like a drug.”

The awards were presented in the presence of Mike France from Mountain Rescue England & Wales and David Coleman of The Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation.