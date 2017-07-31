Buxton Mountain Rescue call-out for stranded pooch

A plea has been issued to only ring for mountain rescue if it is an emergency after a family rang for assistance because their dog was near the edge of sheer drop.

Willow, a nine-month-old King Charles Spaniel was out for a walk on Monday afternoon on July 24, in Grindow woods when her eye was caught by a rabbit.

She found herself at the top of a sheer drop overlooking the Grindow Caravan Park and despite her family’s efforts to coax her back she did not move and not wanting to put themselves in danger rang for help from the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT).

Roger Bennett, from BRMT said: “Mountain Rescue teams are made up completely of volunteers and the rescue bases are therefore not regularly staffed.

“The quickest and sure way to call for mountain rescue assistance is via the police using the 999 system or, perhaps in a non-urgent animal incident such as this, dialing 101.”

Some team members were at their base in Dove Holes undertaking equipment maintenance and picked up the call and took with them a box to put Willow in.

Another local walker in the area managed to coax Willow back to safety and the team were not required to undertake a rescue.

Team leader, Neil Carruthers said: “We were very happy to attend as we know how much a dog like Willow is a part of the family. In this case it was lucky that we had members at our base which is not normally staffed. We are just pleased that this call had a happy ending.”