Buxton man jailed for supplying drugs in the town

A Buxton man has been jailed for more than four years after he was found to be supplying drugs in the town.

Alan Bradbury, 55, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following an appearance at Derby Crown Court last month.

The sentence comes after officers stopped Bradbury in Buxton on Friday, February 5 last year following community intelligence. He was found to be in possession of suspected Class A drugs.

A search of his home was also carried out and a quantity of cash was seized.

Bradbury, of Manchester Road, Buxton, was sentenced to four-and-a-half-years imprisonment at Derby Crown Court.

Do you have any information about drugs-related activity in your neighbourhood? If so, call Derbyshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.