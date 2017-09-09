Buxton in Bloom honours its wow-factor winners

Buxton is once again bloomin’ marvellous - thanks to the tireless efforts of residents and businesses.

Organised by Buxton Town Team, this year’s Buxton in Bloom contest has received more entries than ever, as people competed to have the best garden or hanging basket. New for this year was the Flowerpot People Trail.

Faye Critchlow, with carnival queen Marie Cartledge and Alan Roberts.

Haddon Hall Care Home was a winner in two categories - Hanging Baskets and Planters and Commercial Garden.

Keith Oxley, leisure and wellness co-ordinator at the home, said: “We are all chuffed we have won - we didn’t think we’d win once, never mind twice.

“We started in March and it has really brought us together and given the residents a sense of self confidence and belief in their abilities once again.

“The families and friends have helped and donated items and time too, and everyone has got on board with the project which has been brilliant.”

The care home garden on London Road impressed the judges with its red, white and blue theme, and even included knitted flowers and bunting.

There categories included best garden, best hanging basket(s) or planter(s) and best flowerpot people.

The flowerpot person and hanging basket/planter categories in particular were aimed at people without a garden or green space.

Judging took place in early August and the winners were announced at a special event on Sunday in the newly-re-opened Pump Room.

As well as a colourful certificate, the winners were entered into a prize draw for the chance to win two tickets to the Buxton Opera House pantomime.

The judges said they were looking for ‘the wow factor’, and entries with a positive and feel-good vibe.

Tina Heathcote, from the town team, said: “We wanted to see an innovative use of plants and materials as well as an imaginative layout, placement or location, and if applicable wanted the entry to reflect the purpose of the business.”

Master of ceremonies Alan Roberts, chairman of Burbage Gardening Society, unveiled the winners.

He said: “The standard of entries was very high, and Buxton in Bloom has become an excellent addition to the town every year.”

The winners

Flowerpot People - Commercial: 1 - Cavendish Hospital, Fenton Ward; 2= Green Man Gallery; 2= Velu.

Flowerpot People - Private: 1 - Mr V Robinson, New Market Street; 2= Faye Critchlow, Anncroft Road; 2= Andrea Lewis, South Avenue.

Hanging Baskets and Planters - Commercial: 1 - Haddon Hall Care Home; 2 - No 6 Tearooms; 3= Cheshire Cheese; 3= Quadrant Developments.

Hanging Baskets and Planters - Private: 1 - Norma Parkin, Ash Street; 2 - Mr W Warhurst, Hargate Street; Vicky Adams, Green Lane.

Best Garden - Commercial: 1 - Haddon Hall Care Home; 2 - Green Man Gallery; 3 - Simply Thai.

Best Garden - Private: 1 - Thelma Wellings, Clough Street; 2 - Kay Critchlow, West Road; 3 - John Luke, Ecclesbourne Drive.

Judges’ Special Award: The Old Hall Hotel, for Mary Queen of Pots.