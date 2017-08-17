Buxton hotel manager brands charity tin thief ‘evil and greedy’

A callous thief who stole collection boxes from a Buxton hotel has been branded ‘evil and greedy’ by the manager whose son’s life was saved by one of the charities.

The two tins, which contained cash which was being collected for cancer charity The Christie and the air ambulance, were taken from the reception area at the Old Hall Hotel, on The Square, sometime between 8pm and 9.30pm on August 8.

Do you know this man?

Police have now issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to trace in connection with the theft.

Emma Potter, manager of the Old Hall, said: “I pity him. No-one should be stealing, but you have to be at your most desperate and wits end to steal from charity and really need the money.

“If the person didn’t, and was being opportunistic, then they are just evil and greedy.”

Emma said the air ambulance is a charity close to her heart, as the service went to her aid when her young son Jobe almost choked to death while on a family holiday in North Wales.

She said: “There was no way a road ambulance could get to us in time, but an air ambulance was sent and they flew in like heroes and took him to Alder Hey Hospital and saved his life.”

Emma has since completed the London Marathon as a way of saying thank-you, and had also placed the charity tin in the hotel reception.

She said The Christie collection tin had been “quite full” as the hotel offers guests free water in their rooms in lieu of a donation.

PC Paul Dobson, from Derbyshire police, said: “Charities such as The Christie and the air ambulance rely hugely on donations from the public to fund the work they do.

“The loss of boxes means they will miss out on those crucial donations.

“We would like to speak to the man shown in the images in connection with the thefts.”

The man is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, of a slim build and bald. He was wearing a cap and a blue coat and carried a bag over his shoulder.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 17*338335.