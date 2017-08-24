Buxton fish and chip shop serves up a charity treat

A popular Buxton fish and chip shop has raised more than £1,000 at a charity event to celebrate 40 years in business.

The Coach House, on Scarsdale Place, held the ‘fish, chip, fizz and fun’ evening for Macmillan Cancer Support on Sunday, July 30.

Celebrations to mark 40 years in business.

Organisers say the day was a ‘massive success’, with fun being had by all and fish and chips served to around 40 people.

They also had a raffle, an auction, a ‘stand-up’ quiz, karaoke and ice cream provided by the Zoppi’s ice cream van.

The Coach House was established in 1976 by Wes Darbyshire and his parents, Barbara and Eric.

Over the years he has kept his family involved, with his wife Sue and children Danielle, William and George all playing an active part in the running of the business.

Sue said: “With the help and support of family and friends the event was a massive success and we wish to thank everyone concerned.”

One of the team from Macmillian Cancer Support, Olympia Shipley, was presented with a cheque for £1,033 earlier this month.