Buxton excels at balancing act

It was a balancing act for visitors to a summer fair who took part in a global challenge.

The Gibbon Slacklines’ Global City Balance Challenge 2017 became in integral part of Rotary Club of Buxton’s summer fair and charity bazaar thanks to James Craig and his friends Will Morely and Callum Bates.

The University of Derby graduates brought the challenge to Buxton to count throughout the day how many children and adults could balance for 10 seconds on a slackrack - a slackline 30 centimetres off the ground, supported by a frame.

In total 110 adults and children completed the challenge, including Buxton’s mayor Cllr Matthew Stone.