Buxton College outdoors leader publishes canoeing guide

A graduate of Buxton & Leek College who now works as its enrichment coordinator has become a published author on some of Britain’s best canoeing destinations.

Adam Robson, 28, completed a BTEC course in Adventure Sport and Outdoor Leadership at the college’s Buxton campus two years ago.

Now he is celebrating the launch of his first guidebook, Welsh Canoe Classics, written with fellow enthusiasts Eddie Palmer and Nigel Wilford.

Between them, the trio 50 waterways including rivers, lakes, canals and estuaries to produce the book.

Among the first to benefit from its advice will be a group a group of college students, who from Buxton & Leek College who Adam will lead on a Duke of Edinburgh expedition in Llangollen this June.

He said: “I’m really pleased that this group of students will be using my guidebook to help them plan the expedition. And I’m even more pleased to be working doing something I love as much as canoeing.

“I lead two Duke of Edinburgh groups in college and I love sharing my passion. We train on Tittesworth Reservoir and, although it’s something that I do every week, it’s great to see students try it for the first time.”

The book is available on Amazon and from select bookshops, priced at £15.99.

For more on the college’s enrichment programme, visit www.blc.ac.uk.