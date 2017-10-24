Buxton Cinema’s opening night film will be Star Wars

The new Star Wars film will be the first screening at Buxton Cinema in December.

The latest instalment of the blockbuster franchise, The Last Jedi will be coming to Buxton for a midnight showing and will be the official launch of the new cinema at the Pavilion Arts Centre.

The first screening at Buxton Cinema will be the midnight showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Helen Naylor, press and content officer at Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre, said: “We are really excited we will be showing Star Wars as our first film.

“We wanted a film that would do the only cinema in Buxton justice and get people excited.

“Star Wars has a big cult following and we want people dressing up and getting into the spirit for the midnight showing.” The cinema will officially open on Thursday, December 14 at 12.01am and so far there are already 20 showings of the film lined up until Thursday, December 28 but it will be closed on Christmas Day.

Helen said: “There will be three or four showings at the weekends and probably one a day during the week.

“This isn’t a multiplex cinema it will be one screen and we want to keep the small community feel in the cinema all the while giving people the latest and newest blockbusters.”

The new cinema has created several job vacancies such as duty manager and welcome team who will be on hand to sell tickets and serve refreshments.

Tickets, £7, £5 for concessions, to book visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/star-wars-the-last-jedi-12a