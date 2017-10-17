Buxton cadets sail to victory at national regatta

Seafaring cadets have helped snatch success at a national sailing contest.

Four Buxton sea cadets formed part of the north west area team at the National Sailing Regatta, held at Waterside Lodge, Southport

The North West Team won two trophies and finished third overall in the dinghy regatta. The Wilson and Kyle Cup was won by the Buxton, leading cadets Chloe Fisher and Amy Woodward in the Bosun class.

Amy and Chloe are pictured above with Captain Phil Russell.