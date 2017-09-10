Buxton ‘BluesFest’ fundraiser in aid local charities

The Green Man Gallery is to host a fundraising gig in aid of two local charities.

BluesFest, organised by Broken Swords Promotions, will be held at the Hardwick Hall gallery in Buxton on Saturday September 16.

The line-up features Bin 53 x 3, Delta Dave, Gill Sweeting, The Foundation Stone, Mae Rogers and Billy and Friends.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the live music getting underway at 7pm.

All the artists will be waiving their performance fees for the gig, which will be in aid of Good News Family Care and High Peak Autism and Aspergers Support Group.

Tickets for the gig are priced £5 for adults, or £3 for concessions and people on low incomes.

For more information on events at The Green Man Gallery, on Hardwick Square East, call 01298 937375 or visit www.thegreenmangallery.com.

The gallery is opened every day except Thursday.