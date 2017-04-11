Buxton beauty students do something sweet to support cancer charity

Hair and beauty students asked people to be sweet and support a cancer charity while enjoying a treat at the same time.

The at Buxton and Leek College students sold fruit and marshmallow skewers dipped in a chocolate fountain at the Buxton campus to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which pioneers new life-saving treatments.

Megan Harris learner co-ordinator said organising charity events was a development project run as part of the Student Union Rag Club. “They have put a lot of work into it and they are doing very well,” she added.