Busy weekend for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team attended three incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday, whilst providing safety cover alongside Derby M.R.T. for the classic Four Inns 50-mile fell-walk, the team were called to an incident on the Chapel Gate Track in the Edale Valley after a 19-year-old female competitor was reported to have suffered a seizure whilst climbing the track towards Rushop Edge.

Unsure of the exact location of the incident, ten members of Buxton MRT were initially dispatched to the scene, some climbing from the Edale Valley whilst others made their way down from the top. A group from Derby MRT were sent from the Walk Control point in Chapel en le Frith.

Following examination by team members, and later the doctor, the woman was carried down to the roadside.

Also on Saturday, during the final stages of the same incident, a walker reported to the BMRT Control Vehicle in Edale that her friend had suffered a fall whilst descending The Sledge Track into Edale village. The casualty was reported to have possibly dislocated her shoulder and, despite great pain, was slowly continuing her descent towards Edale with friends.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team freed up a few members from the Chapel Gate call to go to the assistance of the woman, 53, on the Sledge Track, who was on a short holiday in the Peak and not unrelated to the ongoing Four Inns Walk.

Following examination, she was suspected to have suffered a fracture of the humerus and was taken to hospital.

On Sunday evening, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team was called alongside two appliances from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East Midlands Ambulance Service to an incident adjacent to Buxton Road in Whaley Bridge.

A 48 year-old man from the local area had entered woodlands in the dark and had stumbled and fallen some ten metres down a steep embankment suffering what was feared to be significant injuries.

The casualty was treated on site by the ambulance crew before he was lifted by means of a rope system to the top of the hill in a joint effort between fire crew and M.R. members. He was then carried a short distance to the waiting ambulance for onward carriage to hospital.