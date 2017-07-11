Busy Derbyshire road re-opens after loose rock led to emergency closure

A busy Derbyshire road has re-opened ahead of schedule following an emergency closure caused by a boulder becoming loose.

The A5012 Via Gellia road was closed between Ryder Point junction and Grangemill crossroads as an emergency on 26 June.

The closure was expected to last three weeks, but the road was re-opened today (July 11) by Derbyshire County Council – six days early.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “Staff have worked seven days a week to get the Via Gellia re-opened as soon as possible as we recognise its importance.

“It’s testament to their hard work that we’ve managed this six days ahead of schedule.”

Councillor Spencer added: “Any road closure is inconvenient but this road had to be closed immediately because the loose rocks were posing a danger to the public. Safety has to be paramount.”

Specialist rope teams have removed loose rocks, bolted the bolder back to the rock face and secured it with extra rock netting.

The diversion, while the work was carried out, was along the A6, A5270 and the A515.

A planned closure on nearby Manystones Lane to install new cabling underneath the road was delayed to minimise further disruption following discussion with electricity distribution company Western Power.

This road closure is now expected to start tomorrow (12 July).

Councillor Spencer said: “Because this is a main route for businesses and residents we drafted in extra resources to make the repairs as quickly as possible. We have pulled out all the stops and managed to complete the work ahead of schedule so that the road can be safely used by all road users.”