New chief to oversee Buxton Press operations

The board of directors of Buxton Press Limited has announced the appointment of Kirk Galloway as chief executive officer.

Kirk, who from October 9 will be responsible for all the company’s operations and activities, has more than 25 years’ hands-on experience and comprehensive knowledge of both Buxton’s operations and the UK printing industry as a whole.

He said: “It is a very great honour for me to be taking Buxton on the next stage of its journey.”