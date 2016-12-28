Search

Liam’s driving career hits top gear

Liam Tomlinson, of Flagg, near Buxton, is one of ten young drivers to graduate in the CEMEX Logistics Apprenticeship scheme.

A Buxton man’s career has stepped up a gear after becoming one of ten young drivers to graduate from the CEMEX Logistics Apprenticeship scheme.

Liam Tomlinson, of Flagg, is the newest full-time aggregate tipper driver at Dove Holes quarry, transporting aggregates to customers across the country.

“The graduates have worked hard to achieve a high standard of professional driving and will be doing a vital role in supplying cement and aggregates for use in the construction industry,” said Carl Milton, Northern Regional Logistics Manager.