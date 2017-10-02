How do you like them apples? £16,000 grant helps Buxton fruit and veg wholesaler grow

A Buxton fruit and vegetable wholesaler is growing even bigger thanks to more than £16,000 from Derbyshire County Council.

Family-owned Tomson (Buxton) Ltd is one of 19 Derbyshire businesses that have received a share of £530,000 so far from the government-funded Peak LEADER Rural Grants Scheme for small firms, farmers or community groups in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

It’s 30 years since former PE teacher Deb Thompson and her husband Malcolm, a former chef, opened a small grocery shop in Buxton with three members of staff. It wasn’t long before high demand saw the couple turn their shop into a wholesalers which employs 31 staff across three warehouses.

And now they’re growing even bigger after being awarded a grant of £16,724 to extend one of their warehouses.

Deb said: “We’ve wanted to extend one of our warehouses for a while but it’s a big project that would cost a lot of money so I’m really pleased we heard about these grants to help us.

“Within the extension is a second loading bay so we can send and receive deliveries at the same time and we have more space to move stock around. We’ve also been able to take on two new members of staff as a result and we’re looking to employ one more.”

Tomson (Buxton) Ltd source food from growers across the UK and supplies a range of products to schools, businesses, hotels and restaurants across Derbyshire, the Peak District and further afield.

Deb added: “Businesses in rural areas don’t have the same access to things as other businesses in large towns or cities so it’s important these grants exist so companies can continue to grow, boost the local economy and employ local people.”

Businesses with projects aiming to create jobs, business growth or develop community services can now apply for grants from £2,500 to £35,000.

Grants are available to help fund farm productivity and improvement, farm diversification, micro and small business support, developing rural services, small scale culture and heritage developments and improvements, rural tourism (new small tourist attraction) and forestry improvements (woodland management).

Coun Tony King, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Regeneration at Derbyshire County Council which manages the scheme in Derbyshire, said: “These grants are a great way of giving small rural businesses and community groups the helping hand they need to grow.”

The council is working with Derbyshire Economic Partnership to help distribute a £1.7m funding pot from the European Union to support rural businesses in parts of Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

To apply, visit www.derbyshireeconomicpartnership.org.uk/rural-derbyshire/leader-in-the-peak. Applications close on Thursday November 30.