Heritage grants to help High Peak businesses restore frontages

Financial assistance is being offered to High Peak businesses to help fund projects aimed at restoring and repairing historic properties - including listed buildings and those within conservation areas.

Grants of up to £10,000 are available through High Peak Borough Council’s Heritage Regeneration Grant Scheme to restore or repair traditional commercial frontages – with up to 75 per cent funding available for the restoration of traditional shop fronts.

BEFORE: How the commercial frontage of the Chapel business looked prior to restoration.

Tony Kemp, Executive Councillor for Regeneration at the Council, said: “Preserving our past history and keeping the character of our towns is something very important to local people, and it also underpins our tourism economy, but we recognise it isn’t always cheap.

“I’d encourage any locally-based businesses interested in restoring or repairing traditional commercial frontages to contact us and see if we’re able to help with a grant.”

Email regeneration@highpeak.gov.uk for more details.