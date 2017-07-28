Can blue believe it! Bradburys scoops supreme champion title at International Cheese Awards

Have your say

A cheese supplied by a Buxton distributor has landed the top prize at the world’s biggest cheese show.

Bradburys’ Roquefort Papillion Revelation - a French ewe’s milk blue cheese carried by Waitrose - was named Supreme Champion at the 2017 International Cheese Awards (ICA).

This year’s event was the most successful yet for the Derbyshire firm, which won nine trophies, 24 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Bradburys marketing director, Chris Chisnall, said: “Roquefort Papillion Revelation is a stunning product, combining a sharp, tangy “blue” flavour with a creamy texture.

“We work hard to provide our customers with some of the best cheeses in the world, and so it’s highly gratifying to win the top prize.”

Hervé Bourgeois, Export Director at Papillon, added: “We’re extremely proud to be new holder of the prestigious National Westminster Cup with Revelation Roquefort and it’s an absolute honour to accept this outstanding accolade.”

Bradburys is one of the UK’s most established and diverse cheese distributors. It sources cheese from over 200 UK and European manufacturers, ranging from small artisanal producers to global, high-volume brand owners.

The firm cuts, wraps, packs and labels the cheese, before distributing it to retail, discount, cash-and-carry, foodservice and travel customers throughout the UK, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Bradburys also owns white stilton producer, Shirevale, and has a share in Northumberland Cheese Company.

The ICA attracted its highest number of entries this year, with 5,685 products from over 50 countries.