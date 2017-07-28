Buxton’s Devonshire Spa honoured on the world stage

Buxton’s Devonshire Spa has been crowned Best ‘Luxury Emerging Spa in Northern Europe’ at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2017.

Held at the breathtaking JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoi in Vietnam, the glittering awards ceremony on July 22 brought together the crème de la crème of the spa world to celebrate excellence across the industry.

The World Luxury Spa Awards are the pinnacle of achievement for luxury spas worldwide, with award winners setting the benchmark for leading spas across the globe in achieving recognition for exceptional service.

Sian Jones, manager of Devonshire Spa, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to win this award which places Buxton and the University of Derby on the global stage as a leading spa and wellness destination encouraging visitors to explore this beautiful, historic location.

“The Devonshire Spa is a fully commercial Day Spa and a very unique business, developing skills and attributes in spa management and unrivalled 5* customer service to the future leaders of the global spa and wellness industry.

“We would like to thank all of our guests for the continued support over the years and extend a warm welcome to new guests wanting to visit and explore our spa and the breathtaking surroundings of the Peak District.”

Based in the historic Devonshire Dome, the spa is the first of its kind in the world to run on commercial lines, giving students aiming to make a career in spa management the best training in a real world learning environment.

Isobel Stockdale, Head of Tourism and Spa at the University of Derby, added: “The university is extremely proud to be honoured with such an award.

“The Devonshire Spa is nestled in the Peak District and we are very proud to have it presented on a global stage at such a prestigious award ceremony.”

Guests of the Devonshire Spa can enjoy full use of the first-class thermal facilities which include a hydrotherapy pool, reflexology foot baths, traditional Hammam wet room, ice fountain, essence-filled sauna, steam rooms and a relaxation lounge.

The thermal suite is complimented with a range of unique treatments and signature therapies, created by the spa team to ensure a complete wellness experience that considers the health of the mind, body and soul at each visit.

Seasonal therapies are available and crafted to offer a unique experience depending on the needs of the body at different times of the year.

It was awarded the coveted accolade of Professional Beauty ‘Day Spa of the Year’ in 2016.

For more information about the Devonshire Spa, visit www.devonshiredome.co.uk.