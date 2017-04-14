Burst water pipe affects supplies in Buxton

A burst pipe caused disruption to water supplies in the Buxton area this evening (Friday).

Severn Trent said the burst on Dale Road had left some customers in the SK17 area with no water or low pressure.

In an update to customers, issued at 7.20pm, a spokesperson said: "We are happy to say that all water supplies should be back on in Buxton.

"The pipe that burst at Dale Road is being repaired and we're now working hard to get everything back to normal."

The company thanked affected customers for their patience.

For the latest updates, visit www.stwater.co.uk/news/news-releases/water-supply-interruption---buxton/.