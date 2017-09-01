Burglars strike in Whaley Bridge

A family from Whaley Bridge returned from holiday on Saturday, August 19 to find their home ransacked and a large quantity of items, including their BMW, missing.

We believe a burglary to have taken place on Buxton Road in Whaley Bridge on Monday, August 14.

As well as the blue BMW from the front of the house, a large number of items, including jewellery, tools, banking materials and electronic equipment, were taken. A tractor mower was also stolen from the outhouse at the rear of the property, which was later recovered.

It appears that the individuals were inside for a considerable period of time.

We are open to all possibilities but have information to suggest the offenders may have links to Stockport, Marple and Hyde.

If you have seen anything suspicious, or have any information, call Buxton CID on 101, quoting reference 17000355562.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.