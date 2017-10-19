Burglar who breached suspended sentence is locked up

A convicted burglar who breached his suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments with his supervising probation officer has been locked-up for six months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, October 18, how Daniel Williams, 18, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath, admitted breaching his suspended sentence order in August after it had originally been imposed for a burglary.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Williams had discussed wanting to move his probation meetings to Chesterfield because he was reluctant to visit the Buxton probation office because there had been an incident in the area when he had been stabbed.

Mr Wilford added that Williams had been told it was not possible to transfer to Chesterfield. Williams also claimed he had limited funds to attend the Buxton probation officer, according to Mr Wilford, and that he struggles to stay organised and keep appointments.

Mr Wilford also argued that Williams has established stable accommodation and has a job and if he was sent into custody he would lose that stability and this could lead to further offending.

However, the probation service stated Williams’s offender manager believed the stabbing was an excuse because the defendant has been seen around the Buxton area.

The court also heard that Williams was also offered bus fare to attend meetings but he stopped engaging with the probation service.

Williams was not transferred from Buxton to Chesterfield, according to the probation service, because he went out of contact.

The probation service added Williams will not engage and when he does turn up to appointments he has allegedly been under the influence of drugs and has just ranted about the police and stabbing others.

District Judge Andrew Davison implemented Williams’s suspended sentence order and the defendant was sentenced to six months of custody at a Young Offender Institution.