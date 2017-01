A burglar who absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire has been arrested and charged with being unlawfully at large.

Danny Anderson, aged 40, was arrested in Moseley in the West Midlands last night and is due before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court today (January 10).

Anderson was serving three years for burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and battery after being convicted in August 2015.

He left Sudbury open prison on Saturday, August 20 2016.