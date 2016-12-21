Burbage pupils make up hampers for care home residents

Primary school children brought a smile to those who live in sheltered houses when they delivered more than 100 Christmas hampers.

Youngsters at Burbage school filled 111 hampers full of luxury food and gifts for residents at Hartington Gardens and Milton Court because one parent wanted the children to realise how lucky they are.

Burbage Primary School pupils have filled 111 Christmas hampers for residents living in sheltered accomadtion

Mum-of-two Patricia Lee said: “I didn’t want my children growing up thinking Christmas was just about getting toys, I wanted to change their viewpoint and make them realise there are people in the town we live in that might not see any family.”

This is the second year the school has backed the campaign. Last year 78 hampers were donated and Patricia wanted to do more this year.

The 36-year-old said: “The school has been fantastic and the children have been involved from the very beginning, from wrapping and filling the boxes to help deliver them too.”

Marks and Spencer donated games such as dominoes and charades for all the hampers, and Sainsbury’s donated 135 packs of mince pies, the rest of which have gone to the Tradesman’s Entrance Cafe which will be providing a free Christmas Day meal for vulnerable or lonely people.

Patricia, along with Marie Gould and Sarah Keeling, have been the driving force behind filling the hampers.

Patricia added: “The children now realise the importance of looking after others and giving back. Seeing the residents hug the children after receiving their gifts made it all worthwhile.”

