BREAKING NEWS: Woman dies after being struck by train in Derbyshire

A woman has died after being struck by a train in Derbyshire.

The British Transport Police confirmed that the female was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near Alfreton on Sunday morning.

The death has led to rail services between Derby and Chesterfield being disrupted, according to East Midlands Trains.

Trains for London St Pancras, Nottingham, Sheffield, Liverpool and Norwich are also facing delays.

A spokesman for the BTP said: "We were called to the Alfreton area on Sunday October 22 after reports that a woman had been struck by a train.

"Officers from the BTP attended the incident which was reported at 8.41am.

"It is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

"Medics from the local ambulance service also attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Rail users on the route experienced lengthy delays for much of the morning but services are now reported to be back to normal.

Anyone whose journey time was affected by the incident can claim Delay Repay here.