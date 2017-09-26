Brave mountaineers celebrated at Peak festival

The lives of two fearless mountaineers are to be celebrated at a special evening.

The LowePro Buxton Adventure Festival returns October 11 with a special evening celebrating the lives and achievements of two of Britain’s finest mountaineers.

Boardman Tasker Night is dedicated to Peter Boardman and Joe Tasker, who disappeared on the north east side of Everest over 35 years ago, attempting a previously unclimbed line up the world’s tallest peak.

The evening will feature talks from various speakers, including mountaineer Stephen Venables (pictured). It takes place at 7.30pm at the Pavilion Arts Centre. Tickets can be booked via the box office on 01298 72190.