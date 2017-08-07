Brave High Peak mum who raised thousands for charity gets all clear from breast cancer

An inspirational High Peak mum has been told she is now cancer free after fighting the disease since February while raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Gemma Ellis, was diagnosed with breast cancer and had six rounds of chemotherapy and surgery to remove the lump and last week she was given the all clear by doctors.

The 34-year-old said: “I sat in the same waiting room and then went into the same doctor’s room where I was diagnosed and I my head was all over the place but when I was told those wonderful words it felt amazing.”

Throughout Gemma’s treatment she was very focused on fundraising and has raised nearly £8,000 for various charities.

The mum-of-two from Chapel-en-le-Frith who is a discharge co-ordinator at Newholme Hospital in Bakewell, said: “Everyone is saying I’m so strong but the reason I did so many fundraisers has been partly for selfish reasons, it has given me something to focus on. When I’m organising auctions and events and being a mum I didn’t have to think about having cancer.”

Her Bakewell Pink Ribbon Walk raised £1,600 and those doing it with bumped up her total to £2,300 she held a charity night at Chapel Golf Club which raised £5,600 and is holding a darts knock-out day at the Old Pack Horse in Chapel on Sunday, August 27 starting at 1pm. Throughout her chemotherapy treatment Gemma chose to wear a cold cap to keep her hair which she said she would recommend to anyone as it stopped her from looking ill.

She added: “I have met so many wonderful people on my journey and I want to be a positive role model for others and showing cancer doesn’t define you and you can still be you while having treatment.”