Boozed-up heartbroken man must pay over £650 after he smashed a car wing mirror

A heartbroken drunken man has been ordered to pay £655.70 after he smashed a neighbour’s car wing mirror.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, August 31, how David Hill, 27, of Franklyn Drive, Staveley, was spotted by the owner of a parked Mercedes car breaking the wing mirror.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “A male was seen drunk walking up the street and the owner of the vehicle looked out of his window and the defendant was seen striking out at the Mercedes car.”

The defendant was recognised, according to Miss Bickley, because he lives on the same street and the police were alerted.

Hill, who is a builder, told police he had finished working about 6.30pm and had drunk ten to eleven pints and he was walking home and he accepted he has an alcohol problem.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on August 15.

Defence solicitor Gavin Hague said Hill had recently split up with his partner which is why he was drinking because the break-up had affected him quite badly.

Mr Hague added that the break-up had also triggered arguments with his parents and he had also been upset because his grandmother has recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Magistrates fined Hill £167 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge and £373.70 compensation.