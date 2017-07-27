Body found in water at Buxworth

Police have confirmed that a body has been found in Buxworth.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said officers were contacted shortly after 6.50am yesterday by the ambulance service, who were attending reports of a body in the water near the Navigation Inn.
Upon arrival, they found the body of a 76-year-old man.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious.
“A file is currently being prepared for the coroner.”
The man’s identity has not yet released by police.
