Blythe house patient given a special birthday surprise

A woman who loves cruise holidays was given a special birthday treat when ill-health prevented her from travelling.

Sarah Pidcock has been setting sail with P&O cruises for many years, but now she is a patient at Blythe House Hospice in Chapel-en-le-Frith and was unable to make her regular journey on the Oriana.

The 91-year-old’s keyworker contacted the company to see if they could send her a birthday card, and they responded with a signed canvas print.

Sarah said: “I’m rather bemused, I wasn’t expecting this picture was for me.

“It’s a lovely birthday gift. I’ve been on the Oriana over 20 times, my last time being last year for my 90th birthday.

“The picture reminds me of happy times on board.”

A spokesman for Blythe House said: “P&O amazingly contacted the restaurant manager of the Oriana who immediately contacted the Hospice to arrange to Facetime Sarah while she was a the hospice.”

Unfortunately due to weather conditions at sea, they couldn’t get a signal, so the restaurant manager telephoned Sarah instead.

Had the hospice been in Southampton, he would have called to see Sarah when he was in port.

He now calls Sarah most weeks, and for her birthday hospice staff presented Sarah with the surprise signed canvas picture of the Oriana and a card from everyone on board the ship.

Blythe House provides care and support for those affected by cancer, life-threatening illness or bereavement.