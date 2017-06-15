Blythe House launches new fundraising campaign for High Peak businesses

Blythe House Hospice has launched a new way to fundraise and get High Peak businesses involved with the charity’s good work.

The Corporate Challenge 2017 will give businesses that sign up to the scheme £50, and staff then have three months to turn it into as much money as possible for Blythe House.

Jessica McHale, from Blythe House Hospice, said: “We are really overwhelmed by the support that we have received so far for this event.

“It’s a great way to get local businesses and organisations involved and we can’t wait to see who the Corporate Challenge Champion will be.”

All of the money raised will go directly to help local people in the High Peak affected by cancer of other life-limiting conditions.

Already signed up are: The Fickle Mermaid in Chapel-en-le-Frith, The Eagle in Buxton, B & Q in Buxton, Tesco at Whaley Bridge and The Small Car Company.

Tal Anderson, community champion at Tesco, said: “We used to do a monthly bag pack for Blythe House and they are a great local charity who need our support.

“I have seen the wonderful work they do and I think people want to help, but sometimes it can be hard for companies to get involved so this is a great idea.

“I love a challenge and think this idea is brilliant and will get people thinking.

“I have a few things up my sleeve and I know all the staff will get behind it.”

Jessica added: “The fundraising possibilities are endless; the main thing is for everyone to have some fun with their challenge.”

Anyone wanting more information about the challenge, or to sign up, should contact the hospice on 01298 815388.