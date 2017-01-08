Blythe House Hospice staff put on a show for patients

Blythe House staff certainly went the extra mile to spread some Christmas cheer and raise spirits over the festive period.
Clinical staff members at the Chapel-en-le-Frith hospice decided their take on the traditional family tale Dick Whittington would be a great way to spread the joy of the season and to give something back to the patients.
The small cast spent weeks planning, preparing and practicing for their pantomime debut, which went down a storm.
The crowd cheered and heckled as they showcased their acting expertise, and the play was very much enjoyed by patients, volunteers and staff, a hospice spokesman revealed.
Hospice director Janet Dunphy said: “It was a fine example of the spirit of the community of the High Peak, a community which Blythe House puts at its heart.”
Senior staff nurses Claire Rimmer and Karen Clayton explained that for them ‘this was our Christmas present to the patients’-. They added: “We certainly couldn’t have pulled it off without the help of actor and volunteer, Gerard Riley, from Glossop.
“After lots of very positive feedback we believe this could be something that could go from strength to strength and even possibly become a yearly thing.”
Claire, Karen and Gerard were joined by Joanne Barber, Freida Henley, Rachel Jennings, Cherie Hawtin, Emma Richards and Liza Bradbury.