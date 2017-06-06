Blossoming High Peak gardeners help create flower beds

School children joined forces with staff from a construction company to design and create flower beds and help raise money for a local cause.

As part of Buxton in Bloom, youngsters from schools including Harpur Hill, Burbage and Peak Dale Primary School joined the team from Interserve to make the floral arrangements using tractor tyres around the HSE site in Buxton, which were then sponsored by various local businesses.

Interserve then presented a cheque for £1,100 to Blythe House Hospice, in Chapel-en-le-Frith.