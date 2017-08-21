Blood bikers back Advertiser campaign for new donors

Derbyshire Blood Bikes has given its support to the Advertiser’s Give A Pint Save A Life campaign to encourage more people to become donors.

The charity transports life-saving medical items for hospitals across our region; carrying carry blood, urgent samples, medications and sometimes even breast milk.

Give a Pint, Save A Life - the Buxton Advertiser's 2017 campaign to encourage more people to pledge to sign up as blood donors.

Blood biker Mark Vallis needed a life-saving blood transfusion 20 years ago while working for Derbyshire Constabulary, when his neck was punctured with glass while attending a burglary.

He said: “I needed 12 units of blood because I lost so much, and trying to encourage new donors to step up and be lifesavers is absolutely vital.

“Without donors the NHS would struggle to treat people, like me, who needed help quickly, and with no donors there would be no call for our services.

“I used to be a blood donor but I can’t give after my transfusion, so being a blood biker is my little way of giving back.”

Derbsyhire Blood Bikes give their support to our Give A Pint Save A Life campaign

In the last year the Derbyshire Blood Bikes made more than 750 journeys and covered 45,000 miles, at an average of 60 miles per journey.

Mark, 57, said: “When we are called upon it means someone needs our help and fast. We transport blood that needs to be tested, or rare blood which has been treated and matches a patient which may save their life.”

l Give a Pint, Save a Life is the Advertiser’s year-long drive aimed at encouraging more people to pledge to sign up to become blood donors.

NHS Blood and Transplant Service needs to collect 1.6 million units of blood each year to meet the needs of patients across England.

To register to become a donor or for the dates and times of the next session, visit www.blood.co.uk.