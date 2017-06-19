Birthday honour for leading Notts and Derbys businessman

The chairman of Nottinghamshire’s enterprise partnership has been recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours.

Peter Richardson, the chairman of the D2N2 local enterprise partnership has been made an OBE for “for services to enterprise and growth in Nottingham”.

Mr Richardson was named chairman of D2N2 in November 2012 – D2N2 is the private sector-led partnership of business, local authorities, skills and training providers, and community and voluntary services providers which promotes economic growth across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Since January 2016, Mr Richardson has also been chairman of Tramlink Nottingham; the consortium behind Nottingham’s tram network.

Mr Richardson said: “I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my career and this recognition is as much for them as it is for me.

“I love Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire and it’s an honour and a privilege to work with so many wonderful people in all sectors and communities.”

Mr Richardson, who runs a business consultancy, has worked in the financial services sector for most of his career, and was chief executive officer of Derbyshire Building Society until 2008.