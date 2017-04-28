Birthday celebrations for Buxton Market

Buxton will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of its revitalised market this weekend,

After years of decline, the revamped market opened to shoppers on Saturday April 30 last year, thanks to the hard work of Buxton Town Team which took control of it from High Peak Borough Council.

Buxton Market feature. Ann and Steve Griffin on their household goods stall.

Peter Lomas, markets manager, said: “Seeing it all come together has been a great boost for the town.

“It has been exciting, challenging, but we have been constantly moving forward and we are proud of how far we taken the market.”

Buxton Town Team applied to take on the market, operating as usual on Tuesday and Saturday on the Market Place.

The bid to the council was accepted in August 2015 and the town team was offered a five-year contract.

Buxton Market feature. Iccy on his ladies fashions stall.

Peter said: “When the town team formed we were very aware that Higher Buxton was being left behind, but with so many independent traders and great businesses up here we wanted to do all we could to promote that and increase footfall to the area.

“After a year of a thriving market you can see the whole part of town is feeling the positive benefits which is great.”

Now the twice-weekly market attracts food, jewellery, crafts, plants, homeware and clothes sellers, and has brought life back to the town.

Peter added: “We have been very lucky. We got our market stalls second hand as they were more economical, but the older stalls we think are more resilient to the Buxton weather than the newer ones would have been.”

Buxton Market feature. Shane Hendon from Wayside Nurseries on his market stall.

To mark the one-year anniversary, there will be a special cake made by a High Peak baker which will be shared with traders and the town team on Saturday.